FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 14, 2018 / 3:20 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

HSH posts pretax loss on one-offs, privatisation costs -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 14 (Reuters) - German lender HSH Nordbank has posted a first-quarter pretax loss of about 60 million euros ($70 million), as one-offs and costs for the privatisation of the bank weighed on earnings, people close to the matter said.

HSH, which is due to publish its figures on Friday, declined to comment.

HSH was sold to a consortium of buyout groups in February by its public-sector owners, ending a chapter which has cost taxpayer more than 10 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8587 euros) (Reporting by Klaus Lauer Writing by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.