HSH posts pretax loss on one-offs, privatisation costs -sources

FRANKFURT, June 14 (Reuters) - German lender HSH Nordbank has posted a first-quarter pretax loss of about 60 million euros ($70 million), as one-offs and costs for the privatisation of the bank weighed on earnings, people close to the matter said.

HSH, which is due to publish its figures on Friday, declined to comment.

HSH was sold to a consortium of buyout groups in February by its public-sector owners, ending a chapter which has cost taxpayer more than 10 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8587 euros) (Reporting by Klaus Lauer Writing by Arno Schuetze)