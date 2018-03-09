FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 7:45 PM / a day ago

Germany's HSH Nordbank may seek stock market listing - Der Spiegel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s HSH Nordbank may seek to issue shares in the medium term, Chief Executive Stefan Ermisch told German weekly Der Spiegel.

“If the next step at HSH in a couple of years is a stock market listing, that would be a fine thing, and we would have done everything right,” Ermisch told the magazine.

Last month, a consortium of buyout groups sealed a deal to buy HSH for about 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

$1 = 0.8120 euros Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Edmund Blair

