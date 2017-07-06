FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2017 / 12:14 PM / a month ago

CORRECTED-Liberty Interactive to buy rest of HSN

1 Min Read

(Removes deal value from headline and corrects first paragraph to say the deal values HSN at $2.1 billion, not that the offer is worth $2.1 billion. Corrects third paragraph to say the deal gives HSN an enterprise value of $2.6 billion)

July 6 (Reuters) - Liberty Interactive Corp said it agreed to buy 62 percent of HSN Inc that it did not already own in a deal that values the TV shopping network at $2.1 billion.

The all-stock offer is worth $40.36 per HSN share, a premium of 29 percent to the stock's Wednesday close.

The deal gives HSN an enterprise value of $2.6 billion, Liberty Interactive said. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

