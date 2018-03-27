FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018

Taiwan's HTC shares rise more than 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 27 (Reuters) - Shares of Taiwan’s HTC Corp rose more than 4 percent in early trade on Tuesday after it said it expects to get a boost from a deal sealed with Google earlier this year.

The smartphone maker on Monday reported a net loss of T$9.8 billion ($337.3 million) in the fourth quarter, its biggest on record, due in part to stiff competition and inventory write-downs.

Last September, Alphabet Inc’s Google said it would acquire part of HTC’s smartphone operations for $1.1 billion, expecting the deal to close by early 2018. ($1 = 29.0570 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Stephen Coates)

