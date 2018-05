May 22 (Reuters) - Australia’s APN Outdoor Group Ltd confirmed on Tuesday it had submitted a bid to buy HT&E’s outdoor advertising unit, Adshel, for an enterprise value of A$500 million ($379.05 million). APN’s proposal comes after HT&E said on Monday oOh!media’s A$470 million offer was not the “most attractive”. APN said it hasn’t reached an agreement for the proposed acquisition. ($1 = 1.3191 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)