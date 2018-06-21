Australia's APN Outdoor sweetens bid for Adshel buy

June 22 (Reuters) - APN Outdoor Group said on Friday it submitted a revised proposal to buy HT&E Ltd’s Adshel businesses in Australia and New Zealand for a purchase price of A$540 million ($398.20 million).

The revised bid is at a 8 percent premium to the APN’s original A$500 million offer for Adshel and comes after it received a A$1.09 billion takeover offer from French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux on Thursday. ($1 = 1.3561 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)