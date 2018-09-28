FDA halts imports from China's Huahai after heart drug recall

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that it will no longer allow imports of drug ingredients or drugs made with ingredients produced by China’s Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceuticals, after a recall of one of its drugs that contained a probable carcinogen.

The Chinese bulk manufacturer of the common blood and heart drug valsartan recalled the product from consumers in the United States in July, because an impurity linked to cancer had been detected. (Reporting by Michael Erman Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)