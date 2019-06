June 4 (Reuters) - Huatai Securities Co Ltd, one of China’s largest brokerages, said on Tuesday it plans to raise more than $500 million by listing its Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) on the London Stock Exchange.

Huatai said it would issue 82.5 million GDRs, representing 10% of the total share capital of the company. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)