China warns Australia at WTO about 5G restriction

GENEVA, April 12 (Reuters) - China warned Australia at the World Trade Organization on Friday that Australia’s restriction on Chinese 5G telecoms technology was “obviously discriminative” and appeared to break global trade rules, according to a transcript seen by Reuters.

China’s representative at the WTO’s Council on Trade in Goods said measures to restrict 5G technology had a “great impact on international trade” and would not address concerns about cybersecurity, but only make countries technologically isolated. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)