Huawei to issue first onshore yuan bond starting Oct. 22

SHANGHAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The parent company of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd will issue a 3 billion yuan ($422.61 million) onshore bond on Oct. 22-23, it said in a filing on Thursday.

The details on the issue date for the three-year unsecured bond, posted on the website of the Shanghai Clearing House, follows Huawei’s announcement in September that it would issue two tranches of bonds worth 3 billion yuan each.

The bond is Huawei’s first tapping of the onshore yuan bond market. ($1 = 7.0987 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; editing by Darren Schuettler)