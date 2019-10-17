Communications Equipment
October 17, 2019 / 5:51 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Huawei to issue first onshore yuan bond starting Oct. 22

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The parent company of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd will issue a 3 billion yuan ($422.61 million) onshore bond on Oct. 22-23, it said in a filing on Thursday.

The details on the issue date for the three-year unsecured bond, posted on the website of the Shanghai Clearing House, follows Huawei’s announcement in September that it would issue two tranches of bonds worth 3 billion yuan each.

The bond is Huawei’s first tapping of the onshore yuan bond market. ($1 = 7.0987 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; editing by Darren Schuettler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below