BRASILIA, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vice President Hamilton Mourao on Friday told journalists that the Brazilian government will not exclude Chinese telecom Huawei Technologies Co from operating a 5G network in Latin America’s largest economy.

Huawei has come under increased scrutiny because the United States alleges that its networks are prone to becoming a vehicle for espionage by the Chinese government. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu)