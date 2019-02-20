U.S. Senator says U.S. allies need to maintain "common front" on China's Huawei

WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Mark Warner said on Wednesday he wanted to “more fully understand” Britain’s reasoning for saying it had not seen any malicious activity by China’s Huawei whose equipment U.S. authorities have said could be used by China for spying.

Warner, who is the top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, added that the United States and its allies “need to maintain a common front” against risk of using equipment from countries “that do not respect the rule of law.” (Reporting by Chris Bing Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)