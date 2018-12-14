Regulatory News - Americas
Deutsche Telekom reviews vendors in light of China security debate

FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom, Europe’s largest telecoms company, said late on Thursday it was reviewing its network vendor strategy in light of a debate on the security of Chinese network equipment that it was taking “very seriously”.

The reassessment by Telekom, in which the German state owns a stake of nearly a third, comes after some U.S. allies acted to exclude Chinese equipment makers led by Huawei on national security grounds.

