German authorities probe potential Huawei security risks - Funke

BERLIN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s cybersecurity agency BSI is investigating whether China’s Huawei Technologies could be a security threat after warnings from other countries, Funke newspapers reported on Friday, citing Economy Minister Peter Altmaier.

The government currently had no own information on whether the Chinese company could be a security threat, Altmaier was quoted as saying.

Altmaier told Funke that talks on security standards for the mobile network were ongoing, adding that Germany needed to protect itself “in all sensitive areas, from hospitals to telecommunication.”