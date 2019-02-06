German ministers meeting to discuss how to deal with Huawei in 5G auction-source

BERLIN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - German ministers are meeting on Wednesday to discuss how to deal with China’s Huawei Technologies in building Germany’s 5G network, a government source told Reuters.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that Germany needed guarantees that Huawei would not hand over data to the Chinese state before the telecoms equipment supplier can participate in building its 5G network.

German newspaper Handelsblatt said Wednesday’s meeting would focus on whether a security catalogue, prepared by the Federal Network Agency and the cyber defence agency (BSI), along with certification rules and a no-spy agreement with China, would be enough to ensure future 5G mobile networks are safe. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Riham Alkousaa)