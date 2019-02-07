Italy government denies report it will ban Huawei, ZTE from 5G plans

ROME, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The industry ministry denied on Thursday a newspaper report that it planned to ban China’s Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp from participating in the roll out of Italy’s 5G infrastructure.

“We have no intention of adopting any such initiatives,” the ministry said in a statement. It added that national security was a priority and that it would re-evaluate the situation if any critical issues emerged.

Huawei faces international scrutiny over its ties with the Chinese government and suspicion Beijing could use its technology for spying — something the company has denied. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Crispian Balmer)