The Netherlands forms task force to assess 5G supplier risks

AMSTERDAM, April 15 (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Monday said it will establish a special task force to weigh potential security risks stemming from suppliers of 5G network technology.

“The task force is analysing the vulnerability of 5G networks for abuse by technology providers and what measures are needed to contain these risks,” Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus wrote in a letter to parliament.

The step comes as neighbouring countries scrutinise potential threats posed by Chinese technology after Washington barred Huawei, the global market leader, from its next-generation 5G networks. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Bart Meijer, editing by Louise Heavens)