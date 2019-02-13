U.S. welcomes Poland's commitment to "protect telecoms sector from China" -Pence

WARSAW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The United States welcomes Poland’s commitment to “protecting the telecoms sector from China”, U.S. Vice president Mike Pence said in Warsaw on Wednesday.

In January, Poland arrested a Chinese employee of Chinese tech giant Huawei and a former Polish security official on spying allegations.

“The recent action your government has taken against a Huawei executive and a polish national accused of cooperating with him demonstrate your government’s commitment to ensure our telecommunications sector is not compromised in a way that threatens our national security,” Pence told a press conference.

“We must continue to work so that all investment review mechanisms protect critical security and economic infrastructure going forward,” he said.

Pence was speaking during a joint press conference with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda. (Reporting by Joanna Plucinska, Writing by Alan Charlish; Editing by Susan Fenton)