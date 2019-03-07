Romania's critical networks do not use Huawei equipment -STS

BUCHAREST, March 7 (Reuters) - Huawei equipment is not used “in any of Romania’s state critical infrastructure” under the administration of the NATO member’s Special Telecommunications Service (STS), the STS told Reuters on Thursday.

Under a 2013 memorandum of understanding with Huawei, the then government offered the company an opportunity to participate in building of its national information and telecommunications system, traffic monitoring and e-government systems. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; editing by Jason Neely)