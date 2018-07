HONG KONG, July 31 (Reuters) - China’s Huawei Technologies , the world’s third-largest smartphone maker, said on Tuesday first-half revenue rose 15 percent, thanks to solid performance in its operations.

The Shenzhen-based company said revenue was 325.7 billion yuan ($47.7 billion) while first-half operating margin was 14 percent. ($1 = 6.8218 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Sijia Jiang; Editing by Sunil Nair)