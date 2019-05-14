Huawei willing to sign 'no-spy' agreements with governments -chairman

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Huawei is willing to sign no-spy agreements with governments, including Britain, the Chinese telecommunications company’s chairman said on Tuesday as the United States pressures European countries to shun the firm over spying concerns.

Washington has told allies not to use Huawei’s technology to build new 5G telecommunications networks because of worries it could be a vehicle for Chinese spying, an accusation the firm has denied.

“We are willing to sign no-spy agreements with governments, including the UK government, to commit ourselves to making our equipment meet the no-spy, no-backdoors standard,” Liang Hua told a London conference via an interpreter. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Costas Pitas)