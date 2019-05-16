Asked about Huawei sanctions, Britain says still reviewing 5G policy

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - The British government is reviewing its policy on 5G and will make an announcement when ready, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Thursday when asked whether U.S. sanctions had persuaded the government to reconsider its strategy.

The Trump administration hit Huawei with severe sanctions on Wednesday. British ministers have agreed to allow Huawei a restricted role in building parts of its 5G network although the final decision has not yet been published.

Asked whether the government would reconsider Huawei, the spokesman said: “As you know, in relation to Huawei, we are reviewing the right policy approach for 5G and when an announcement is ready the culture secretary will update parliament.”

“We are committed to ensuring that UK telecoms networks are fully secure and any decision will be supported by a hard-headed, technically informed assessment of the risk.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)