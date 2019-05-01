UK PM May: 5G supply chain decisions announced in due course

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that the decisions of a review into the supply chain for the country’s 5G network would be announced in due course, responding to a question in parliament about the role of China’s Huawei.

“We are committed to taking decisions supported by a hard-headed, technically informed, assessment of the risk. We do discuss very closely with our allies security issues,” May said when asked about U.S. concern that Britain could allow Huawei to supply some parts of the network. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)