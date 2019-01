BEIJING/HONG KONG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd on Thursday unveiled its 5G modem Balong 5000, which it described as the most powerful 5G modem in the world.

The head of Huawei’s consumer business group, Richard Yu, said it was the world’s first 5G modem that fully supports both Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) 5G network architectures.