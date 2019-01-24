CORRECTED-China's Huawei unveils its first 5G base station chipset

(Corrects paragraph 1 increase to 2.5 times, not 1.5)

BEIJING/HONG KONG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd on Thursday introduced its first 5G base station chipset called Tiangang, which it said increases computing capacity by 2.5 times.

The firm has been using its chipsets in its high-end phones and server products, though it has said it has no intention to become a standalone semiconductor vendor that competes against the likes of Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc. (Reporting by Sijia Jiang in HONG KONG and Cate Cadell in BEIJING; Editing by Christopher Cushing)