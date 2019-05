May 20 (Reuters) - Mobile phone parts producer Lumentum Holdings Inc said on Monday it has discontinued all shipments to Huawei Technologies as it intends to fully comply with the recent United States Department of Commerce export restrictions.

The company, which is seen as a major supplier of Apple Inc’s Face ID technology, said it cannot predict when it will be able to resume shipments. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)