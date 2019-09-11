Huawei plans 6 bln yuan bond issue -prospectus

HONG KONG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies said in regulatory filings on Wednesday that it plans to issue two tranches of 3 billion yuan ($422 million) bonds, each with three-year maturities.

Huawei says it will use the funds to replenish working capital and invest in core businesses such as ICT infrastructure.

No issuance dates were given in the prospectus, which shows Huawei has applied for approval to raise a total of 20 billion yuan in the programme. ($1 = 7.1164 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Susan Fenton)