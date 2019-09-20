Company News
September 20, 2019 / 12:37 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Europe's China telecoms gear ban will cost $3.5 billion -report

1 Min Read

TALLINN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Replacing Chinese telecoms equipment will cost about $3.5 billion or $7.17 per subscriber for European telecom operators, a report by industry research firm Strand Consult showed on Friday.

The forecast is a fraction of the $62 billion cost estimate in an unpublished study of industry lobby group GSMA reported by Reuters in June.

Copenhagen-based Strand Consult said examples from the United States and Australia show that restricting Huawei and ZTE from networks have not increased prices or delayed roll-outs of new 5G mobile networks.

$1 = 0.9068 euros Reporting by Tarmo Virki; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below