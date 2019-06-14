China sent official inquiry to FedEx regarding parcels delivery -Xinhua

BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities sent an official inquiry to FedEx Corp over parcels that were delivered incorrectly, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

The report did not specify what parcels the authorities inquired about, but Xinhua previously reported that China will investigate whether FedEx damaged the legal rights and interests of its clients after Huawei Technologies Co Ltd said FedEx diverted parcels destined for the Chinese firms addresses in Asia to the United States. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)