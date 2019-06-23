UPDATE 1-FedEx cites 'operational error' for not delivering Huawei phone to U.S.- report

(Adds background of FedEx probe, U.S.-China tensions)

June 23 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp said an “operational error” caused a Huawei Technologies Co Ltd phone to not be delivered to the United States and the package delivery company apologised for the error, the Global Times reported on Sunday.

"FedEx can accept and transport all Huawei products except for any shipments addressed to listed Huawei entities on the U.S. Entity List," FedEx said in a statement cited by the newspaper bit.ly/2ZKOrjF.

Global Times is a tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily.

China launched an investigation into FedEx Corp earlier this month over parcels delivered to the wrong address, without giving details about the deliveries in question.

China’s state news agency Xinhua had said back then that the investigation into FedEx over misdirected mail should not be regarded as retaliation against the U.S. company, amid worsening trade relations between China and the United States.

The United States and China have been engaged in a trade dispute for months on issues such as tariffs, subsidies, technology, regulations and cyber security, among others, with Washington putting Huawei on a blacklist last month citing national security.

