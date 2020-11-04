Huawei says to defend double-digit smartphone market share in Germany

An employee uses a Huawei P40 smartphone at the IFA consumer technology fair, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin, Germany September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN (Reuters) - Huawei expects to have a smartphone market share in Germany of more than 10% in the fourth quarter, a senior executive said on Wednesday, adding that its new Mate 40 Pro premium device would ship from next week.

The Chinese smartphone maker has commanded a market share in Germany of 13% in the current year to date, despite U.S. trade restrictions that have affected its chip supplies, William Tian, head of Huawei’s consumer business in Germany, told a briefing.