Britain says U.S. restrictions must factor in Huawei decision

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Britain cannot disregard U.S. restrictions on China’s Huawei in deciding whether the equipment maker can participate in the roll-out of next generation 5G networks, British digital minister Jeremy Wright said on Thursday.

“I don’t think it would be realistic not to recognise that, when you have a hugely interconnected sector, when you have a situation where even Huawei equipment has U.S. componentry and IP in it, you can’t disregard what the U.S. administration decide to do,” he told reporters.

“They are all factors to be considered and we are considering them.” (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Paul Sandle)