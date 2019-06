LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - European semiconductor stocks fell on Friday after U.S. chipmaker Broadcom warned a U.S.-China trade conflict and export restrictions on Huawei were causing a broad slowdown in demand for chips.

Shares in ASML, STMicro, Siltronic , ASM International and AMS tumbled by 2.1% to 4.5% as the warning reignited fears chipmakers would not keep to their promises of a second-half recovery. (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Josephine Mason)