Deutsche Telekom declines comment on Huawei reports; vendor review continues

FRANKFURT, May 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom declined to comment on reports that some Western companies were reducing their exposure to Huawei after the Chinese company was blacklisted in Washington, but said a network vendor review was continuing.

Deutsche Telekom is exposed to the U.S. market through subsidiary T-Mobile, whose $26 billion takeover of smaller rival Sprint is in the late stages of antitrust review.

It launched a review of its vendor strategy last December to address concerns around the security of Huawei’s network equipment it uses in Germany and other European markets. The review continues, Telekom said. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Michelle Martin)