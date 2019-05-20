Dialog Semi declines comment on Huawei shipments

FRANKFURT, May 20 (Reuters) - Anglo-German chip designer Dialog Semiconductor declined to comment on Monday when asked whether its shipments to Huawei had been affected following a crackdown on the Chinese company by the U.S. administration.
The Nikkei Asian Review reported earlier that German chipmaker Infineon had suspended shipments after the Trump administration added Huawei to a trade blacklist, sending European chip stocks lower on Monday.
Frankfurt-listed Dialog specialises in power-management and low-energy Bluetooth applications used in smartphones. It has sought to diversify away from its reliance on Apple and counts Chinese smartphone makers as key clients.
Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Thomas Seythal