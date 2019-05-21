Huawei senior executive working with Google to counter U.S. ban

BRUSSELS, May 21 (Reuters) - Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei is working closely with Google to resolve restrictions imposed by the United States last week, a senior Huawei executive said on Tuesday.

“They (Google) have zero motivation to block us. We are working closely with Google to find out how Huawei can handle the situation and the impact from the U.S. Department of Commerce decision,” Abraham Liu, Huawei’s representative to the EU institutions told Reuters. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)