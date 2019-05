TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - Japanese telco SoftBank Corp’s low-cost mobile brand Ymobile said on Wednesday it would delay the launch of Huawei P30 Lite smartphone.

The smartphone from Huawei Technologies was due to go on sale on Friday. The delay follows the imposition of trade restrictions on the Chinese manufacturer by Washington last week. (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)