July 23, 2019 / 1:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. tech cos asking White House to speed up Huawei exemptions process -Kudlow

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. telecommunications companies are pushing the Trump administration to move quickly on applications seeking exemptions to Huawei’s blacklisting, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said in a Fox News interview on Tuesday.

“Their only real ask was that as we’ve opened up the non-national security aspects of selling equipment to Huawei, that we can speed it up a little bit, that the Commerce Department will process applications so they can speed things up,” Kudlow told Fox.

Kudlow made the comments one day after executives from a number of top tech companies attended a meeting at the White House to discuss the issue. (Reporting by Makini Brice and Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

