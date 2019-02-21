U.S. won't partner with countries that use Huawei systems -U.S.'s Pompeo

WASHINGTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday warned that the United States would not be able to partner with or share information with countries that adopt Huawei Technologies Co Ltd systems, citing security concerns.

In an interview on Fox Business Network, Pompeo said nations in Europe and elsewhere need to understand the risks of implementing Huawei’s telecommunications equipment and that when they did, they would ultimately not use the company’s systems. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Makini Brice Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)