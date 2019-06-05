Russia's VTB says planning meeting with China's Huawei this week

ST PETERSBURG, June 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s second largest lender VTB plans to meet China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, Yuri Soloviev, VTB’s first deputy chief executive, said on Wednesday.

Huawei is at the centre of a U.S.-China trade war, after Washington accused the phone maker of being tied to China’s government and effectively banned U.S. companies from doing business with it for national security reasons. (Reporting by Tanya Voronova; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Polina Ivanova)