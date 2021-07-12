Huawei, Verizon agree to settle patent lawsuits -- sources

July 12 (Reuters) - Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and Verizon Communications have agreed to settle a pair of lawsuits alleging patent infringement, sources told Reuters.

Trial in one of the two lawsuits opened last week in Texas. Huawei and Verizon filed joint motions to dismiss both cases and Verizon’s counterclaims late Sunday in two U.S. courts. A settlement announcement is expected later on Monday. (Reporting by David Shepardson, Blake Brittain and Karen Freifeld)