China's Huayou sees Indonesia nickel, cobalt project start up in 2 yrs

YICHANG, China, Nov 5 (Reuters) - ** Zhejiang Huayou , China’s top cobalt maker, expects its nickel and cobalt processing plant in Indonesia to start production in two years, President Chen Hongliang said on Tuesday.

** The plant in the Morowali Industrial Park will produce nickel sulphate and cobalt sulphate, which are used in electric vehicle batteries. It plans to produce at least 60,000 tonnes of nickel content a year.

** Chen made the comments on the sidelines of the China International Nickel and Cobalt Industry Forum in Yichang, after an executive at GEM Co said a similar project in the same park would start trial production in August 2020.

** Both projects feature Chinese nickel and stainless steel giant Tsingshan Holding Group.

** Chen said Huayou wanted to acquire more assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the world’s top cobalt-producing nation, but declined to elaborate. (Reporting by Tom Daly in YICHANG, China; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)