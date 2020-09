HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of franchised hotel operator Huazhu Group Ltd 1179.HK are set to open at HK$305 each in their Hong Kong debut, up 2.7% from their offer price of HK$297.

Huazhu Group HTHT.O offered 20.4 million shares, raising HK$6.06 billion ($782 million) in its secondary offering in Hong Kong.