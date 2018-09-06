HUD law no help to surviving spouse in reverse-mortgage foreclosure – 11th Circuit

A reverse-mortgage lender can foreclose after the death of the borrower even if the mortgage was HUD-insured, and therefore, should have included protections for the surviving spouse, a federal appeals court held on Wednesday.

A unanimous panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a ruling that allowed Richmond, Virginia-based Live Well Financial Inc to foreclose on a reverse mortgage that former Philadelphia 76er Caldwell “Pops” Jones Jr had obtained on his home in Georgia just two months before his death in 2014.

