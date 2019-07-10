UPDATE 2-Canadian miner Hudbay's CEO Alan Hair steps down

(Adds analyst comment, background on proxy fight, Kukielski)

July 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s Hudbay Minerals Inc said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Alan Hair has stepped down after more than 20 years with the company, months after its second largest investor urged the miner to replace him.

As part of its proxy fight, private equity firm Waterton Global Resource Management, which holds 12.09% stake in the company as of May 3, had also nominated five directors to the company’s board.

“I think the sudden nature in which he stepped down would come as a surprise...especially given they were successful in their proxy battle with Waterton,” National Bank Financial analyst Shane Nagle said.

Waterton and Hudbay settled its drawn out battle in May after the Canadian company agreed to elect a slate of 11 board members that included some of the nominees proposed by both parties.

Much of Waterton’s ire against Hudbay surrounded alleged talks the company had to acquire Chile’s Mantos Copper for about $780 million last year, which Bloomberg reported in October.

Board member Peter Kukielski will serve as interim CEO, while the miner looks for a permanent boss.

Nagle said Kukielski was Waterton’s choice to replace Hair as CEO during the proxy battle. Since the company has said it was looking at both internal and external candidates to fill the position, “I suspect he would be one of the people internally,” he said.

Kukielski most recently served as CEO of Canadian miner Nevsun Resources, which was bought out by China’s Zijin Mining Group in a C$1.86 billion deal.

Shares of Hudbay have risen nearly 19% during the tenure of Hair as CEO, which started in 2016 after a four-year stint as chief operating officer. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)