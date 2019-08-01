Hudbay shares slump 20% after court bars construction at Arizona project

TORONTO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Hudbay Minerals shares plunged more than 20% on Thursday after a court ruling barred the company from proceeding with construction at its Rosemont project in Arizona.

The ruling from the U.S. District Court for Arizona challenged the U.S. Forest Service’s June 2017 decision that enabled the company to move forward with a mine plan, which was approved in March.

Hudbay shares sank 20.4% in morning trading, after earlier falling as much as 24.8% to C$5.08 in Toronto.

Hudbay said on Thursday it plans to appeal the ruling. (Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Bernadette Baum)