UPDATE 1-Hudbay Minerals settles board battle with shareholder Waterton

May 3 (Reuters) - Hudbay Minerals Inc said on Friday it will elect 11 nominees of Waterton Global Resource Management Inc, its second largest shareholder, as it settles a long-drawn out proxy contest with the private equity firm.

Waterton and Hudbay have been locked in a battle after the PE firm urged the the Canadian miner to replace its chief executive officer and nominated five directors to the company’s board.

Waterton, which owns a 12.1 percent stake in Hudbay Minerals, had recently filed a suit against Hudbay in a bid to stop it from soliciting proxies for its annual shareholder meeting scheduled for May 7.

Both companies have also agreed to look for a successor to Alan Hibben, currently the chair of Hudbay’s board. After he steps down as chair, Hibben will remain on the board until the 2020 annual meeting of shareholders.

Much of Waterton’s ire against Hudbay surrounds alleged talks the company had to acquire Chile’s Mantos Copper for about $780 million last year, which Bloomberg reported in October. (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)