Hudson's Bay to pay C$4.5 mln to settle with Canada's competition watchdog

May 8 (Reuters) - Hudson’s Bay Co will pay C$4.5 million ($3.34 million)to settle a case related to the departmental store chain’s advertising and pricing practices for its sleepwear sets, the Competition Bureau said on Wednesday.

As part of a consent agreement registered with the Competition Tribunal, Hudson’s Bay will also ensure that the marketing of all sleep sets complies with provisions of the Competition Act, it said in a statement.

The bureau had taken legal action against the retailer in 2017 to end what it considered to be “deceptive marketing practices.”

Hudson’s Bay offered sleep sets at “inflated regular prices” and then advertised deep discounts on these prices, suggesting significant savings to consumers, the bureau said. ($1 = 1.3477 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)