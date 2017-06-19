FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Hudson's Bay shareholder says hopes firm will address activist's concerns
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
June 19, 2017 / 3:44 PM / 2 months ago

Hudson's Bay shareholder says hopes firm will address activist's concerns

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 19 (Reuters) - CI Investments portfolio manager Joshua Varghese said on Monday he would like Hudson's Bay Co to address U.S. activist investor Land & Buildings Investment's call for the retailer to unlock the value of its real-estate holdings.

"I hope it will force the management team to address these issues in more detail with its shareholders," said Varghese, whose firm is the company's sixth-largest shareholder, according to Thomson Reuters data. CI owned 4.2 percent, or 7.6 million shares, of Hudson's Bay as of the end of 2016. (Reporting by John Tilak in Toronto; Editing by Jim Finkle)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.