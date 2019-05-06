UPDATE 1-HBC pursuing strategic alternatives for Lord + Taylor - statement

(Updates with quotes from statement, background on the company)

By Jessica DiNapoli and Harry Brumpton

NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - HBC said on Monday that it was pursuing strategic alternatives for its Lord + Taylor business that could include a possible sale or merger.

The move is part of Hudson’s Bay company’s efforts to realign its strategy to focus on its greatest opportunities, the company said in a statement.

“This review of strategic alternatives for Lord + Taylor is another example of how we are exploring options to position HBC for long-term success,” HBC Chief Executive Officer Helena Foulkes said in a press release.

“Over the last year, we’ve taken bold actions and made fundamental fixes that have resulted in a far stronger, more capable HBC, having returned to positive operating cash flow, increased profitability and strengthened the balance sheet.”

The Lord and Taylor business is the oldest department store in the country, founded in 1826.

Co-working space landlord WeWork Cos bought Lord & Taylor’s flagship on Fifth Avenue in New York City for $850 million two years ago.

Hudson’s Bay has already announced plans to close up to 10 Lord & Taylor locations. The chain had 45 stores at February 2 and three outlet shops.

Last year, Hudson’s Bay was trying to revive Lord & Taylor’s fortunes, as its luxury Sake Fifth Avenue banner thrived, Reuters reported. One option it had considered was buying retailer Bon-Ton Stores Inc, which had filed for bankruptcy, and merging it with the chain.

HBC has retained PJ SOLOMON as its financial advisor for the review of the Lord + Taylor business, the company said. (Reporting by Harry Brumpton in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul and Susan Thomas)